Speeding SUV Hits 3 In Odisha; 4-Yr-Old Boy Killed, Mother-Daughter Duo Injured

Sorada: A four-year-old minor boy was killed while his mother and sister were seriously injured after being hit by a speeding SUV at Dantilingi village in Sorada police station limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the woman along with her two kids was on her way to the nearby Church for evening mass when a Bolero car from the opposite direction hit the trio.

While the minor boy died on the spot, the woman and her minor daughter survived the accident with severe injuries. The injured mother-daughter duo were rescued by locals and admitted to the nearby community health centre, sources added.

Reportedly, police seized the deceased minor’s body and sent it to Bhanjanagar hospital for post-mortem and detained the SUV driver for interrogation into the incident.