Speeding Mercedes kills cycle rider in Delhi

New Delhi: A cycle rider was killed after a Mercedes car hit him on Saturday in Delhi’s Ashram area. The Delhi police have seized the vehicle and the accused has been detained.

According to the police, the victim Rajesh died on the spot when the speeding Mercedes hit him from behind and then fled. Rajesh’s body was found on the side of the road and his cycle was flung about 150 metres ahead.

Later, the car driver, Pradeep Gautam surrendered at a police station in the evening and was arrested, police said.

The police had traced the car’s ownership details and found that the owner gave Pradeep the car a month ago to sell it.

Rajesh, the deceased cycle rider, was on his way to duty when the car hit him, his uncle Habi Prasad told ANI.

“The Mercedes driver hit him (Rajesh) from behind and dragged him to 7-8 metres. He died on the spot. The cycle was dragged at least 100-150 metres.” he said.