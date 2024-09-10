Bolangir/Patnagarh: A 20-year-old woman was killed and two teenage girls were seriously injured after a car ran over them at Nunahad under Belpada police station limits of Bolangir district today.

The incident sparked unrest in the locality as scores of people blocked the road demanding the arrest of the car driver, the owner of a Dhaba (eatery), who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The deceased has been identified as Dhuleshwari Majhi (20) and the injured two are Pratima Dharua (17) and Jementi Majhi (17). After the incident, the owner of Sunshine Dhaba, Sushil Sahu, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, fled the scene, sources said.

According to reports, the Dhaba owner was returning home in his new car at around 6 pm when he lost control while negotiating a sharp turn near the village. As a result, the vehicle ran over the three young women who were standing on the roadside. One died on the spot, while two others rescued in critical condition were brought first to Patnagarh Hospital and then to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir.

Meanwhile, Patnagarh SDPO Sadananda Pujahari and Belpada IIC Ananta Padhan reached the spot with a platoon police force and started an investigation into the incident.

The locals demanded the arrest of the accused and compensation to the family of the deceased. The road blockade was underway till the last report came in at 10.30 pm.

Belpada Tehsildar and Patnagar SDPO were trying to solve the issue with the agitating people.

On being asked, Patnagarh SDPO Sadananda Pujaharin said that the accused Sushil Sahu has been taken into custody and talks are going on with the agitating people to lift the road blockade.