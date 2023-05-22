Speeding BMW Crushes Man To Death In Delhi’s Moti Nagar

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man out to buy medicines died after his two-wheeler was allegedly run over by a speeding BMW car near the metro station at Moti Nagar in Delhi on Sunday night, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Gupta, a grocery shop owner and a resident of Basai Darapur. He is survived by his wife and two children. Gupta was returning home on his motorcycle when the speeding SUV mowed him down.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old woman, who stays at Ashok Vihar and is an architect by profession, was arrested and later granted bail.

According to police, she was returning from a party in Greater Kailash when the accident took place. The woman was allegedly speeding when she first hit a generator before running over Gupta on the road towards the Moti Nagar flyover.

The driver of the BMW admitted the victim to ABG Hospital from where he was taken to ESI Hospital by his relatives. Police arrived at the hospital to find the victim unfit to provide a statement regarding the accident. He later succumbed to his injuries, the police added.

During inquiry, it was ascertained that the victim was going home after buying medicines for himself from the hospital while the woman was returning home from a party.

The police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and later section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gupta’s body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem, the police further said.