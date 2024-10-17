A speeding luxury car was badly mangled after ramming into the road divider in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

The accident took place when a BMW Electric Car carrying a student from a private school dashed into the road divider between Sailashree Vihar and Maitri Vihar.

After hitting the divider the car collided with the iron fence on the roadside and got dragged for 50 meters.

The front side of the the luxury car was completely mangled in the crash while, the three sitting inside the vehicle survived unharmed.

