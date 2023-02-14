Speed Up Weight Loss With These Spring Fruits

New Delhi: Eating seasonal fruits is the best way to keep healthy because they have extraordinary nutritional benefits.

Here’s a list:

Apricots

In season from late April to mid-July, this stone fruit is the perfect replacement for other more sinful sweets. Loaded with potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin A —which promotes good vision, a strong immune system, and robust reproductive health

Strawberries

Strawberries come into season between mid-April and June, which makes them a great choice for your spring fat-burning diet.

Papaya

Papaya is best known for its digestion-aiding enzyme, papain, which can help you banish bloat and button up your jeans with ease. This inflammation-fighting compound helps your GI tract break down proteins that usually result in uncomfortable bloating.

Pear

A great source of Vitamin C, pear is the perfect fruit for weight loss. It is packed with fiber which keeps you full for longer as it gets digested slowly. Pears are also known to keep your cholesterol levels in check.

Oranges

Add some tang to your diet with this nutrient-dense, low-calorie fruit. Oranges provide only 47 calories per 100 grams. Orange is considered to be a negative calorie fruit which means that it contains less calories than what your body requires to burn it. Simply put, you burn more than you eat.