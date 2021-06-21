Specially-Abled Youth Hacks Revenue Official In Ganjam

Ganjam: A revenue official on Monday was allegedly hacked by a Specially Abled youth at Soroda in Ganjam district.

The victim has been identified as Bagati Arjun who works as an Amin in Soroda Tahsil office.

As per reports, the incident took place while Bagati was purchasing vegetables from the nearest market when the mentally retarded youth attacked him with a sharp weapon leaving him critically injured.

The injured person was immediately rushed to the hospital by the locals. On the other hand, some youths managed to overpower him and snatched weapons from the miscreant fearing more attack.