Specially-Abled Youth Consumes Poison Before Collector, SP In Ganjam

Ganjam: A specially-abled youth reportedly consumed poison in front of the district Collector and SP in Digapahandi of Ganjam district.

Reportedly, the Youth took the extreme step due to inaction by officials despite repeated requests for land demarcation.

The youth was immediately rushed to Berhampur Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital Brahmapur (MKCG) hospital in critical condition.

More details are awaited.