Specialists To Lead A Stellar Star Sports Panel For Tata IPL 2023 Auction

Mumbai: The IPL 2023 Auctions will take place on 23rd December 2022, 1.00 PM onwards, and fans across India can watch all the action unfold from the auction table LIVE on Star Sports Network show “Cricket Live – Auction Special”.

To provide fans with in-depth knowledge of auction strategies, player recruitment and more, Star Sports has onboarded a stellar line-up of the most widely acclaimed experts such as, West Indies legend – Ian Bishop, IPL winning Coach and former Director of the Sunrisers Hyderabad – Tom Moody, Former Australian cricketers Aaron Finch & Simon Katich, Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan and more, to the panel for the IPL 2023 Auctions.

To enhance the fan experience, Star Sports will be providing a comprehensive broadcast of the auction in five different languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada. The complete line-up of panelist for the different feeds will include former cricketers and experts such as Ian Bishop, Tom Moody, Aaron Finch, Simon Katich along with Mayanti Langer for the English feed.

The Hindi feed will feature top experts like Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan and Amol Mazumdar along with Jatin Sapru. The Tamil feed will feature Lakshmipathy Balaji, Sadagoppan Ramesh and Subramaniam Badrinath while the Telugu feed will have Venugopal Rao, MSK Prasad and Ashish Reddy. The Kannada feed will feature Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivas Murthy & Balachandra Akhil.

