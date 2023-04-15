Special Ward To Deal With Heat Stroke Opened At Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: Due to rising mercury level, the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar has opened sun stroke ward specially to treat patients suffered from heat stroke.

The special ward has been opened keeping in view possible heat stroke due to the intense heat wave, hospital Superintendent Dr Dilip Kumar Panda said.

He informed that special emergency treatment arrangements have been made at the hospital to deal with any emergency.

He further said a four-bed emergency stroke treatment room has been opened near the casualty ward. Similarly, another special 10-bed treatment home has been opened near the Geriatric ward.

Required medicines have been kept ready. Patients are provided with adequate ORS. The doctor is on alert, he added.

Panda advised people not to venture out in the sun. In urgency, people should keep an umbrella, a wet towel, water bottle when going out.

In a series of tweets yesterday, the SRC had advised people to be cautious about the heat wave. He advised the labourers not to work in the summer and asked people not to step out of their homes unless needed.