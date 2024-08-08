Special University for Visually Impaired in Odisha Soon

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) welcomed Japanese delegation. Bishnupada Sethi, IAS Principal Secretary has discussed a proposal of the delegation for setting up a vocational/ training institute/ University for the visually impaired in Odisha.

Ryuchi Aoki, Principal, of Tsukuba University expressed his views on creating employment opportunities for the visually impaired by providing proper education and training.

Japan Tsukuba University is offering various vocational educations to disabled students. About 40 per cent of students after passing out of university are employed in many fields such as IT, Engineering, Medical etc. There are about 67 special schools in Japan, where students are given vocational education.

The five-member delegation included Debendra Mohanta of Nihon Utkal Enterprise Services, Kei Yamaguchi, Senior Consultant, NITKAL, Tomohiro Maeda, chief of Acupuncture and Moxibustion Department, and Naoshi Terasaki were present.

The program was attended by senior officials of the department, including the Principal Secretary, Additional Secretary Santosh Kumar Pradhan, while Director Niyati Patnaik gave the vote of thanks.