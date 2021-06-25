Special Trains To Run Towards Bangalore’s Krishnarajpuram, Mumbai LTT From Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has decided to run Special Trains towards Krishnarajpuram (Bangalore) and Mumbai LTT from Bhubaneswar to facilitate passengers and to avoid heavy waitlist in Bangalore and Mumbai bound Trains.

As per a press note from East Coast Railway (ECoR), following is the timing for the two special trains:-

08415/08416 Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajpuram-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar will leave at 1210hrs on 30th June, 2021 (Wednesday) and will reach at Krishnarajpuram at 1205hrs on 1st July, 2021 (Thursday). In the return direction, this train will leave from Krishnarajpuram at 1655hrs on 1st July, 2021 (Thursday) and will arrive Bhubaneswar at 1815hrs on 2nd July, 2021 (Friday).

This train will have Two AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, Three Sedcond Class Seating, One Guard cum Differently Abled Coach and One Guard cum Luggage Van having stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpetai & Bangarapet between Bhubaneswar and Krishnarajpuram from both the directions.

08575/08576 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai LTT-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar will leave at 1600hrs on 30th June, 2021 (Wednesday) and will reach at LTT at 0415hrs on 2nd July, 2021 (Friday). In the return direction, this train will leave from LTT at 0655hrs on 2nd July, 2021 (Friday) and will arrive Bhubaneswar at 1750hrs on 3rd July, 2021 (Saturday).

This train will have One AC First cum Second Class, One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, Eight Sleeper Class, Four Sedcond Class Seating, One Guard cum Differently Abled Coach and One Guard cum Luggage Van having stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Pithapuram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimabharam, Akividu, Kalkalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Kazipet, Moula Ali, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur and Pune between Bhubaneswar and Mumbai LTT from both the directions.