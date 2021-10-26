Special Trains Planned To Connect Major Destinations Across The Country

New Delhi: In this ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is sharing the joy of festivities with the passengers by ensuring special arrangements for the passengers travelling to their native places to celebrate festivals with their families.

For the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers during this festive season, Indian Railways is running 668 trips of 110 special trains from Durga Puja till Chhatha Puja this year. Also, augmentation of coaches in regular trains is being done to ensure berth availability during this festive rush.

Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors.

Crowd controlling measures by forming queue at the terminus stations with the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed in major stations to ensure security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority.

Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers.

“May I Help You” booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with paramedical team is also available.

A watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, over charging and touting activity etc., by the Security and Vigilance Department staff is done and strictly monitored. Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, passenger amenity area in particular, and at stations in general, are given by Zonal Headquarters.