Special Train To Run Between Puri & Gunupur From April 22

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway has decided to run a Special Express Train between Puri and Gunupur from 22nd April from Puri and from 23rd April, 2021 from Gunupur till further advice.

08417 Puri-Gunupur Special from Puri will leave at 0930hrs w.e.f. 22nd April, 2021 and will reach at Gunupur at 2050hrs. In the return direction, 08418 Gunupur-Puri Special from Gunupur will leave at 0600hrs w.e.f. 23rd April, 2021 and will arrive at Puri at 1545hrs.

Puri-Gunupur-Puri Special Train has Six Second Class Reserved Seating Coach and Two Guard cum Luggage Van in it’s composition having stoppages at Sakhigopal, Birpurusottampur, Delang, Kanas Road, Motari, Khurda Road, Tapang, Nirajkapur, Bhusandpur, Kalupadaghat, Kuhuri, Gangadharpur, Balugaon, Chilka, Khalikot, Rambha, Humma, Ganjam, Chhatrapur, Jagannathpur, Brahmapur, Golanthara, Surla Road, Ichhapuram, Sompeta, Mandasa Road, Palasa, Pundi, Naupada, Tekkali, Pathapatnam, Parlakhemundi, Kashinagar & Banasadhara between Puri and Gunupur from both the directions.