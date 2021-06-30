Special Train To Run Between Khurda Road & Udhna

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of the passengers and to avoid heavy waitlist in Western India bound regular trains, the Ministry of Railways has decided to run one pair of special train between Khurda Road and Udhna, near Surat, Gujrat.

Following is the schedule:-

08585/08586 Khurda Road-Udhna-Khurda Road Special via Vizianagaram and Titilagarh will leave Khurda Road at 2030hrs on 5th July, 2021 (Monday) and will reach at Udhna at 0340hrs on 7th July, 2021 (Wednesday).

In the return direction, this train will leave from Udhna at 0600hrs on 7th July 2021 (Wednesday) and will arrive at Khurda Road at 1540hrs on 8th July 2021 (Thursday).

This train has One composite coach of both 1st & 2nd AC, One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, Eight Sleeper Class, Four Second Class Seating, One Guard cum Luggage Van and One Guard cum Divyang Coach in its composition having stoppages at Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Kesinga, Titilagarh, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund, Raipur, Durg, Gondia, Nagpur, Badnera, Akola, Bhusaval, Jalgaon and Nandurbar between Khurda Road and Udhna from both the directions.