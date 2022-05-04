Special Train Between Nanded & Brahmapur; Know The Timing

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the demands from travelling passengers and to clear additional rush of passengers in other regular trains, it has been decided to run a special train between Brahmapur and Nanded, the ECoR informed on Wednesday.

07431 Nanded-Brahmapur Special Express will leave Nanded at 3.25 pm every Saturday between 7th to 28th May 2022 and will reach Brahmapur at 2.30 pm the next day.

In the return direction, 07432 Brahmapur-Nanded Special from Brahmapur will leave at 4.30 pm every Sunday between 8th to 29th May 2022 and will arrive at Nanded at 3.45 pm the following days.

This train will have One AC 1st Class, Two AC-2 Tier, Six AC-3 Tier, Four Sleeper Class, Three Second Class Seating One Guard cum Generator Car, and One Guard cum Second Class Seating for Divyangjan Coach having stoppages at important stations en route.