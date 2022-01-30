Special Squads To Be Formed To Ensure Alcohol-Free Election In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Excise Department today informed that special squads will be formed in different districts to ensure alcohol-free Panchayat elections in the State.

While raids will be conducted at various places across the State, check-posts will be set up in border areas to curb illegal activities such as liquor smuggling from other states, said Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department, Ram Chandra Palta today.

He further stated that at least 33 mobile squads have been formed to conduct surprise raids on illicit breweries.

Any complaint on illegal liquor activities can be filed at Toll-Free No. 18003456713, added the official.