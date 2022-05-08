Special screening of new Odia film “Parichaya” in Raj Bhavan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal appreciated the creative elements in “Parichaya”, a new Odia film that was screened exclusively in Raj Bhavan.

Prof. Lal enjoyed the film and praised the artistic endeavour manifested in the content of the film which is based on a search of the identity of an orphan and the negligence of society. The film has an inspirational social message, Governor added.

Satyaki Mishra, Producer and Director of the film outlined the ideas pertained in the film while Suchismita Mishra, Co-Producer gave introductory remarks. Prof. Lal felicitated the Producer and all the artists and technicians involved in the making of the film.