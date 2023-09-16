Special Parliament session to be held in old and new building from Sep 18-22

New Delhi: Ahead of the special Parliament session scheduled to start on September 18, a rehearsal is being undertaken during last three days before the session called by the government during ‘Amrit Kaal’, with both the new and old Parliament buildings made completely ready. According to government sources, for the special Parliament session, rehearsal was done for one day in the old building and two days in the new building.

All arrangements are already in place for the special session in the old building, but since this time the photo session is to be held on the first day of the special session i.e. on September 18, therefore special preparations have been made there too. For the new Parliament building, this will be the first session, hence a rehearsal was conducted for two days to check all the arrangements and facilities.

Especially seating arrangements for all ministers and MPs, seats, mics and display, including the trial of all technical arragements is being made to ensure that no legislator faces any kind of inconvenience in the new Parliament building during the special session.

The interesting thing is that during the rehearsal and trial, the employees of the Parliament House were made to sit on the seats instead of the MPs, the mic was repeatedly tested and the display was checked.

It is being told that the government will present the bill in the House only on the last three days of this special session of Parliament, which will last for five days from September 18 to 22.

For the special Parliament session, BJP has already issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the five-day special Parliament session and directed them to support the government’s stand by compulsorily being present in the House. At the same time, from the government, instructions have been issued to all its ministers to remain present in the House during the special Parliament session.