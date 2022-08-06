Special OTET 2022: Eligibility and exam details release

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released an important notification regarding the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (SOTET) 2022.

The SOTET is specially for the in service teachers who possess requisite academic and training qualifications with requisite percentage of marks and to all such in-service teacher candidates pursuing the final year of the teacher training courses.

The online link will be available for Paper-I and II separately from 05/08/2022 to 12/08/2022.

Basic Eligibility:

Graduation and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1 year bachelor in Education (B.Ed.). OR

Graduation with at least 45% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.). OR

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 year B.A./ B.Sc, Ed or B.A. Ed./ B.Sc. Ed. OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1 year B.Ed. (Special Education). Provided that relaxation of 5% marks in minimum qualifying marks in Higher Secondary or graduation level, as the case may be, shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to SC, ST, SEBC & PWD category.

Examination Paper

– There shall be two papers of the OTET viz- Paper-I and Paper-II.

Total duration of the test in each paper shall be 2½ hours. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct.

The question papers in non-language subjects shall be bilingual i.e. in Odia and English.

Following languages shall also be offered in Language – I:- Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali. A candidate has to choose any one of the above languages or Language-I subject. Language-II subject shall be English for all candidates. There shall be no negative marking.