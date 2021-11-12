Special Ops 1.5 Now Streaming On Disney Plus Hotstar: Here’s How To Watch

New Delhi: The thriller series Special Ops 1.5 first episode is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The series has been directed by Neeraj Pandey starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead role. Menon is going to essay the role of a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) named Himmat Singh.

How to Watch Special Ops 1.5 Web Series For Free?

In order to increase their subscriptions, OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Hotstar have collaborated with mobile telecom service providers. Core telecom providers like Airtel, Vi, and Jio are providing OTT subscriptions with their special recharge plans. Disney+ Hotstar Premium is available with recharge plans of Airtel, Vi, and Jio.

All you have to do is recharge with free Hotstar recharge plans to get a 1-year Premium membership plan. Once recharged, activate your free subscription by using the same number and get access to millions of TV shows and movies for free. Here’s is step by step procedure: