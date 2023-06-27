Special Olympics Bharat honours World Games medalists in grand ceremony in New Delhi

New Delhi: In a grand welcome ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Indian contingent was honoured on stage by Special Olympics Bharat who returned after a memorable stint at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 in Berlin.

Special Olympics Bharat athletes displayed tremendous performance at the Games, finishing their campaign with 202 medals (76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze).

The event took place in the presence of Chief Guest Hon’ble 14th President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind Ji and Guest of Honours Hon’ble Minister of Ports, Waterways & Shipping and Minister of AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon’ble Member of Parliaments Shri Manoj Tiwari and Shri Gautam Gambhir, and Leader of Opposition, Legislative Assembly, Delhi Shri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

The event started with a colourful and vibrant cultural show, which was followed by words of inspiration from the present dignitaries.

Motivating the athletes, Hon’ble 14th President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji said, “Our Indian athletes won 202 medals, with 76 Gold, 75 Silver and 51 Bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023. It makes me elated that out of 202 medals, our daughters won 89 medals. This fact paints a picture of a happy India. As we move forward, I hope you all remember that your journey does not end here. Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 Berlin was a platform to showcase your talents and sheer determination. I am sure your victory here will motivate you to achieve more each day. Remember your nation stands behind you and you are never alone. We are proud of all our Special Athletes and their achievements will remain in our hearts and minds forever. Dream big, keep your targets high and never forget the unimaginable power inside you.”

Member of Parliament and former Indian cricketer Shri Gautam Gambhir said, “I want to congratulate all the 202 medalists who made the nation proud at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 in Berlin. At the same time, I also congratulate those athletes who did not win, as they represented a population of 140 crore people. In sports, we always talk about statistics and numbers. But as a sportsperson, I know how much effort and dedication is needed to represent a country. All athletes, whether they win or not, put in equal hardwork behind the scenes. I believe we need to remove phrases like ‘Special Olympics’ or ‘Para Olympics’. It should just be ‘Olympics’, because all athletes put in equal hardwork, be it any sport or event. As a former cricketer, I believe our nation will become a real sporting nation only when we celebrate all sports and athletes equally as much as we celebrate cricket and cricketers. I am sure, one day it shall come true.”

After the encouraging words from the dignitaries, the athletes, along with Unified Partners and Coaches were presented with a token of appreciation on stage and were given a huge round of applause from the gathering.

Speaking about the Indian contingent’s performance at the Berlin Games, Chairperson Special Olympics Bharat, Dr. Mallika Nadda said*, “I congratulate our Indian contingent who won 202 medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games and made the nation proud. Our coaches, Unified Partners and the entire Special Olympics Bharat team are equally deserving of praise who gave these athletes motivation and courage to dream and offered them wings to fly high. We want to thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, for offering best wishes to our athletes because of which they were able to put their best foot forward in Berlin. Accept, Recognise, Respect and Include – This has been the motto of Special Olympics Bharat. We want to offer all these athletes the dignity of life and we want them to lead an independent life and we will continue to work towards this endeavour.”

