Special OJEE to be held from June 26-30

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has started the special OJEE 2023 registration at ojee.nic.in. Applicants can fill the application form through the OJEE application online facility till June 8.

Besides, Special OJEE for B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA and B. Pharm will be held from June 26 to 30.

The application process for OJEE 2023 includes the candidate’s registration, completing the application form, uploading the required documents and paying the application fees. The last date to complete the OJEE application form 2023 is June 8. The special OJEE exam date 2023 will be held between June 26 and June 30.

Candidates who have already appeared for JEE Main 2023 or OJEE 2023 (for other courses) are not required to appear for the special OJEE 2023 exam. The results and ranks secured in second or Special OJEE will be used to fill the vacant seats left after the first phase of OJEE counselling 2023 and JEE mains 2023 counselling.

Steps to fill the OJEE application form 2023

Open the OJEE application link at official website – ojee.nic.in.

Click on the direct link for “2nd / Special OJEE registration” in the candidate’s activity section.

A new tab will appear for login or fresh registration.

A new tab will appear for login or fresh registration. Click on the link “Fresh Candidate Registration”.

Read through the given instructions and complete the registration process.

Read through the given instructions and complete the registration process. Complete the special OJEE application by entering your educational qualification, exam centre preferences, and contact details.

Upload the required documents as per the given fields.

Complete the online payment of special OJEE application fees 2023.

Complete the online payment of special OJEE application fees 2023. Submit the application form.

Save a copy of the form for future reference.

Students will need to pay Rs 1,000 for the application fee for Special OJEE 2023. For additional courses, applicants will need to pay Rs 500 more for each course. The application fee payment for special OJEE 2023 can be made only through online modes such as debit/credit card, internet banking and UPI.

About 2nd/ Special OJEE exam

OJEE is a computer-based test of one hour conducted annually for admissions to BTech courses. All candidates from outside Odisha who register for special OJEE will be eligible to apply for only private colleges and not government colleges.