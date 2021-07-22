Special OJEE To Be Held For Vacant B.Tech Seats; Registrations From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: In view of the ongoing COVID pandemic and rescheduling of the academic session for 2021-22, a Special OJEE will be held for admission into 1st year B.Tech courses of all government and private engineering colleges in the state.

The admission will be held against the vacant seats left out after first phase of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination counselling only for those students, who have not appeared and/or will not appear in the JEE (Main) – 2021 examination due to some reason or other.

The online application process for B.Tech course will start from 23rd July, 2021 and the deadline for the same is 10th August, 2021. Fees can be paid till 11.59 PM of 12th August, 2021.

Detailed instructions and terms and conditions for online application will be like other forms as per the Information Brochure available in the website ojee.nic.in.

The syllabus for the examination will be as per the JEE (Main) – 2021. The detailed schedule regarding dates of the Examination and of downloading of Admit Cards etc. will be notified in due course of time, on assessment of the COVID pandemic situation.

Candidates have been advised to visit the official websites of OJEE regularly for updated information.