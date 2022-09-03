Special OJEE 2022 Begins Today

Bhubaneswar: The Second or Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 for BTech, lateral entry to BTech (diploma), lateral entry to BTech (BSc), MBA, MCA, B Pharm and M Pharm will begin today.

The first shift of the exam will commence at 9 am to continue till 10 am while the second shift will commence at 11.30 till 12.30. Similarly, the third shift will be held from 2 pm to 3 pm and the fourth shift will be held from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by the OJEE Cell for admission to B.Pharm, MBA/PGDM, MCA, and M.Tech courses. The OJEE 2022 was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode for different papers.

Based on OJEE scores, candidates apply for admission to various programmes offered by OJEE participating colleges.