Special Legal Aid Camp For Disabled Held; Judges Reach Out To Those In Slums

Bhubaneswar: A special camp for disabled persons was held to bring every individual with disability within its ambit redressing their problems. The camp was jointly organised by District Legal Services Authority, Khordha and centre For Advocacy and Research (CFAR) at Jokalandi, Bharatpur, Bhubaneswar.

Nearly 400 people attended the camp for redressal of their grievances out of which 92 applications were received for enrolment of Unique Disability IDs, 43 for disability certificate, 8 for issuance of Ration Cards, 21 for to be covered under Madhubabu Pension scheme, 63 applications for free legal assistance, 20 for PwD equipments, 10 for PwDs loans and 43 applications were received for free Bus and Train Passes.

Sudipta Acharya, Member Secretary of Odisha Legal Services Authority, Cuttack and Smt Soudamini Singh, Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Khordha along with other officials went to the slum area to provide legal aid and assistance to the poor.

This is one of the breathtaking attempts by judiciary to reach out the downtrodden for redressal of their issues. A legal aid camp was set up and experienced lawyers and other legal professionals were present to address their needs, grievance, queries offering them guidance on matters such as accessibility, employment, education and discrimination.

The programme also features a series of informative sessions conducted by legal experts covering a wide range of topics related to disability rights and legal provisions.

In the camp, DSSO, Khordha, staff of DLSA and Co-ordinator of CFAR Mamata Singh among others were present.