Special Hirakud, Jagannath Express & Khurda Road-Puri Passenger To Resume Services

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to resume the services of Visakhapatnam-Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Special, Puri-Howrah-Puri Jagannath Special and Khurda Road-Puri-Khurda Road Passenger Special.

08503/08504 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Special tri-weekly will be restored from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 11th September, 2021 and from Amritsar w.e.f. 15th September, 2021 and will run till further advice. Hirakud Special trains will also run with modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches by replacing conventional coaches running earlier.

This train will leave Visakhapatnam at 0025hrs on every Tuesday, Friday & Saturday and will leave from Amritsar at 2355hrs on every Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday. This train will run via Bhubaneswar-Sambalpur-Bilaspur-Katni Murwara-Jhansi-Agra Cant-New Delhi-Jalandhar and will provide stoppages at important Stations.

08410/08409 Puri-Howrah-Puri Special will leave Puri at 2240hrs w.e.f. 15th September and will leave Howrah at 1905hrs w.e.f. 16th September, 2021 till further advice. This train will provide stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Basta, Jaleswar, Belda, Kharagpur, Mechheda and Santragachhi between Puri and Howrah from both the directions.

08404/08403 Puri-Khurda Road-Puri Passenger Special will leave Puri at 1745hrs w.e.f. 20th September and will leave Khurda Road at 0725hrs w.e.f. 21st September, 2021 till further advice. This train will provide stoppages at Malatipatapur, Janakedeipur, Sakhigopal, Birpurusottampur, Jenapur Road, Delang, Kanas Road, Motari and Haripurgram between Puri and Khurda Road from both the directions.