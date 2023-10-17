Special Handloom & Handicrafts Expo-2023 Inaugurated In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As per the Annual Calendar approved by the Handloom, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, Govt. of Odisha, the Special Handloom & Handicrafts Expo-2023 is being organized by Sambalpuri Bastralaya under POHI-2023-24 funds at Ekamra Haat, Bhubaneswar to boost up the sales and provide regular employment to the weaver members of the PWCS/SHGs.

The Special Expo is being inaugurated by Sri Sobhan Krishan Sahoo, IRS, Director of Textiles, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, at 5.45 PM. Sambit Kumar Acharya, President of Sambalpuri Bastralaya, Debajit Nandy, Joint Director of Textiles, Bhubaneswar, & Sri Hemanta Kumar Mishra, Marketing Officer of Sambalpuri Bastralaya were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

The Special Expo will continue up to dt.31.10.2023. Here 34 nos. of stall has been erected in which PWCS/ SHG of Baragrh, Cuttack, Sonepur, Athagarh, Baripada, Balasore, Patanagarh, Nayagarh, Khordha and Boudh Zone including Sambalpuri Bastralaya for showcasing and sale their products there. The stalls are allotted to the participant free of cost.

In this Haat, this year the fare being organized by the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicraft Department, Govt. of Odisha and able to achieve sales of Rs.278.65lakh through the Handloom artisans and Rs.125.29lakh through the Handicrafts artisans total of which comes to Rs.403.94lakh. This is a common platform where customers will get handloom products from all over the state at a reasonable price with a 10% Govt. rebate. Customers are requested to avail the opportunity.