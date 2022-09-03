Special Handloom Expo-2022 at Neelachal Haat in Puri to continue to 15th Sept             

Bhubaneswar/Puri: As per the revised Annual calendar approved by the Handloom, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, Govt. of Odisha, the Special Handloom Expo-2022 is being organised by Sambalpuri Bastralaya under POHI-2022-23 funds at Neelachal Haat, Puri to boost up the sales and provide regular employment to the weaver members of the PWCS/SHGs.

In this special Expo, 300 women weavers belonging to different women Self Help Groups and 400 women weavers working under Sambalpuri Bastralaya HLCS, Bargarh will be benefitted by selling their cloth. This will empower them to display their Art and Skill to the customers & will get feedback from them about modification/colour combination of design.

The Special Expo will continue up to 15th September 2022. About 22 stalls have been erected in which Women SHGs of Baragrh, Cuttack, Sonepur, Athagarh, Dhenkanal, Baripada, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Boudh Zone including Sambalpuri Bastralaya for showcasing and sale their products and 11 stalls for Handicraft artisans participated. The stalls are allotted to the participants free of cost.

In this Haat, this year up to 31.08.2022 the fair is being organized by the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicraft Department, Govt. of Odisha and able to achieve sales of Rs.98.48 lakh through the Handloom artisans and Rs.14.96lakh through the Handicrafts artisans total of which comes to Rs.103.44 lakh.

This is a common platform where customers will get handloom products from all over the state at a reasonable price with a 10% Govt. rebate. Customers are requested to avail the opportunity.