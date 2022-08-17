Special Handloom Expo-2022 At Ekamra Haat Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: As per the revised annual calendar approved by the Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, Govt. of Odisha, the Special Handloom Expo-2022 is being organized by Sambalpuri Bastralaya on the occasion of Ganesh Puja Special under POHI-2022-23 funds to boost up the sales and provide regular employment to the weaver members of the PWCS/SHGs.

Smt. Rita Sahu, Hon’ble Minister, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, Govt. of Odisha inaugurated the Special Expo at 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

In the inaugural function Sri Sushant Kumar Dash, I.A.S., Director of Textiles & Handlooms, Odisha, Sri Sampurnananda Pradhan, Secretary, Sambalpuri Bastralaya, Bargarh & Sri Hemanta Kumar Mishra, Marketing Officer, Sambalpuri Bastralaya were present. The Special Expo will continue up to dt.31.08.2022.

Here 55 nos. of stalls have been erected in which Exclusive Women SHG/PWCS of Baragrh, Cuttack, Sonepur, Athagarh, Baripada, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Koraput and Boudh Zone including Sambalpuri Bastralaya for showcasing and sale their products. The stall is allotted to the participant free of cost. In this Ekambra Haat from dt.02.10.2021 to 14.08.2022, there are 536nos of weavers/organizations and 718 nos of handicrafts artisans participated in the fair being organized by the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicraft Department, Govt. of Odisha and able to achieve sales of Rs.700.72 lakh and Rs. 385.04 lakh respectively total of which comes to Rs.1085.76 lakh.

Besides, the food stalls have also transacted sales of Rs.213.03 lakh and also organized 16 nos of cultural programmes during the aforesaid period. During this period there is a footfall of 1.96 lakh noticed during the mela. This is a common platform where customers will get handloom products from all over the state at a reasonable price with a 10% Govt. rebate. Customers are requested to avail the opportunity.