The special flight for the Mahakumbh Mela from Bhubaneswar will take off from BPIA once a week – on Wednesday. Currently, there are four weekly flights from Bhubaneswar to Prayagraj. From tomorrow, the number of flights will increase to five. However, the BPIA will take a final decision on continuing the special flight after the Mahakumbh depending on the passenger load.