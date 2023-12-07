Special Edition of Odisha Vikash Conclave on 7th of December

Bhubaneswar: Themed ‘Transformative Odisha@2036 Demography & Development,’ the Fourth Edition of the biennial Odisha Vikash Conclave (OVC) is going to be held from December 6 to 7, 2023 in Bhubaneswar.

The two-day Conclave will put lens on Odisha’s demographic transformation and development till 2036. Critical areas identified for deliberation in the conclave include Aging Population, Migration and urbanisation, School Education, Youth, Skilling and Employment; Health and Nutrition.

Odisha has undergone a transformational journey in many fields including food security and disaster management. However, the state is also passing through a phase of rapid demographic transition. This will be all the more important for Odisha, which is set to celebrate 100 years of its formation @2036. Transformative Odisha requires a long-term vision for the State.

Special Edition of the OVC focusing on ‘Odisha @2036: Demography and Development’ will be organised on 7th of December, 2023 in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and in association with NITI Aayog deliberating on a futuristic road map through a multi-stakeholder dialogue.

Some of the critical areas that have been identified for deliberation in parallel tracks during the conclave include: Aging Population; Migration and Urbanization; School Education; Youth Skilling and Employment; Health and Nutrition; and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Under the aegis of ODI, we have organized three Editions of Odisha Vikash Conclave (OVC) inviting government officials, civil society, private sector, academia and Panchayati Raj Institutions deliberating on different developmental issues and challenges of the State.

The conclave will be held on 7th December 2023 (10 AM sharp) at Mayfair Convention Centre, Bhubaneswar.