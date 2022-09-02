Special Drive Against Helmetless Riders on NHs, SHs In Odisha

Cuttack: In the two-week long state-wide special drive against riding motorized two-wheelers without wearing helmets on national and state highways, a total of 24474 e-challans were issued between 16.08.22- 30.08.22. Helmetless driving is a major cause of road accidents and grievous injuries across Odisha.

A total of 888 vehicles have been seized for driving without driving license. The enforcement team of State Transport Authority have collected Rs. 63, 98,116/- towards fine and as many as 12545 licenses have been suspended for riding the two-wheelers without helmet.

In a press note, Lalmohan Sethi, Additional Commissioner Transport, Enforcement & Road Safety said, “The main aim of the drive was to create a sense of responsibility among the road users for prevention of road accidents and fatalities.It has been observed that out of the accidents taking place on NH/SH many are related to two-wheeler riders. Due to continuous enforcement activities, people are using helmets in the urban areas but are unfortunately avoiding wearing helmets on highways where protection is much more needed.”

As many as 1308 persons, including riders (868) and pillion riders (440) of motorised two-wheelers, were killed in road accidents in the year 2021. Most of them were not wearing helmet. A total of 1280 persons were grievously injured and 747 had minor injuries in accidents involving two-wheelers.

Shri Sethi further informed that the frequency of enforcement drives will be increased in the month of September. “In view of upcoming Puja and winter season, September month is declared as month of enforcement. There will be zero tolerance for violations of traffic and Motor Vehicle rules. Enforcement drives will include drunken driving, helmet checking, and vehicle fitness including school buses and overloading of vehicles. The drives will take place at regular intervals throughout the month.”