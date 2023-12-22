Special All-Women Screening held for Wedding.con, an Amazon Original Docuseries

Leading up to the premiere of Amazon Original true-crime docuseries Wedding.con on Prime Video on December 29, the creators of the show hosted an exclusive all-women screening for the show.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra and produced by BBC Studios India Production, Wedding.con is a meticulous, enlightening, and gripping narrative that delves into the intricate experiences of five women on their quest for love and companionship. Their pursuit takes an unforeseen twist, immersing them in a web of deception and betrayal beyond imagination.

The special screening was attended by Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, India & Southeast Asia at Prime Video, Director Tanuja Chandra, Neha Khurana-Head of Factual Entertainment and Documentaries at BBC Studios India Production, along with women personalities from the industry including directors, writers, producers, and actors such as Vidya Balan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Bhumika Chawla, Renuka Shahane, Ayesha Jhulka, Shahana Goswami, Pooja Bhatt, Tanisha Mukherjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Maanvi Gagroo, Sumona Chakravarti, Dipannita Sharma, Mukti Mohan, Kritika Kamra, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anupama Chopra, Deepa Bhatia, Smriti Kiran and Alankrita Shrivastava attended, expressing their enthusiasm, support, and admiration for this compelling docuseries.

Wedding.con, a true crime documentary series focusing on the dark side of online match-matching, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 29 in Hindi with English subtitles.