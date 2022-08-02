Special 2nd August Today, Says PM Modi As He Urges Citizens To Change Their Social Media DP To Tricolour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all citizens to change their social media DPs to Tricolour as a collective movement to celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga.

The Prime Minister tweeted; “It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga , a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same.”

It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same. pic.twitter.com/y9ljGmtZMk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022

The Prime Minister also paid his respects to Pingali Venkayya, who had designed the national flag, on his birth anniversary.