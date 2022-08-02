National

Special 2nd August Today, Says PM Modi As He Urges Citizens To Change Their Social Media DP To Tricolour

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all citizens to change their social media DPs to Tricolour as a collective movement to celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga.

The Prime Minister tweeted; “It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga , a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same.”

The Prime Minister also paid his respects to Pingali Venkayya, who had designed the national flag, on his birth anniversary.

