Speaker Convenes All-Party Meeting On Nov 29 Ahead of Odisha Assembly Winter Session

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on Tuesday convened an all-party meeting on Nov 29.

In a bid to ensure smooth functioning of the proceedings in the House, Patro also asked the members of the House not to create ruckus during the Question Hour.

The winter session of the Assembly will be held with adherence to COVID-19 protocols as all MLAs will undergo the COVID-19 test before the beginning of the session.

A three-day COVID-19 testing drive on the premises of the Assembly will be held for this purpose. The winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin on December 1.