Speaker Calls All Party Meet After Opposions Create Ruckus Over Reservation Issues in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Speaker Surama Padhy called an all-party meeting after the opposition BJD and Congress members created a ruckus demanding reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs in the field of education.

During the question hour, members from opposition parties BJD, Congress, and CPIM gathered at the centre of the house to protest. They disrupted the session with chants demanding reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, as well as a caste-based census.

Consequently, the House faced multiple adjournments during both the question and zero hours. The situation de-escalated after Speaker Surama Padhy convened an all-party meeting. Subsequently, while the opposition participated in the proceedings, Congress called for a statement from the Chief Minister regarding the reservation issue.

On Tuesday, as the question hour commenced, opposition party members unitedly entered the house and began their protest. Their vociferous demands for reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, along with a caste-based census, continued amidst attempts by the speaker to conduct the session.

In response to questions, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia provided answers to BJP MLAs Dushmanta Swain and Ashrit Patnaik, respectively.

Amidst the uproar, Congress MLA Tara Bahinipati and BJD MLA Adhiraj Panigarahi attempted to ascend to the podium, while BJD MLA Romanch Ranjan Biswal was observed chanting slogans atop the reporter’s table. The Speaker, due to the opposition’s tumult, adjourned the House from 10:45 to 11:30. Upon resumption, Congress MLAs persisted with their protest, leading to further adjournments from 11:40 to 11:50 and again for 15 minutes thereafter.

Ultimately, the Speaker postponed the session until 12:30 and scheduled an all-party meeting to restore order. The meeting included the Leader of Opposition KV Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Congress MLA Leader Ramachandra Kadam, Chief Whip of Opposition Pramila Mallick, CPIM MLA Laxman Munda, and Jay Narayan Mishra.