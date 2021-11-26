SPCB asked to ensure zero discharge of fluoride into Hirakud Dam

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has directed the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) to strictly enforce the pollution-control measures in the aluminum smelter plants operating near Hirakud Dam.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said industries should properly dispose of the fluoride within their own premises without contaminating the groundwater of the area.

The SPCB was told to conduct a detailed study on the waste discharge by these industries and its impact on the wildlife, according to an official statement.

