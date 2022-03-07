Spanish Para-Badminton Int’l: Pramod Bhagat Wins 3 Gold Medals

New Delhi: World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat clinched three gold medals at the recently concluded Spanish Para badminton International II.

In singles, the ace shuttler defeated Kumar Nitesh, which lasted more than an hour.

In the men’s doubles, world No. 1 pair Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar defeated their Indian counterparts Sukant Kadam and Kumar Nitesh.

In mixed doubles, Pramod and Palak faced the Indian pair of Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi. However, Pramod and Palak emerged victorious with a score line of 14-21 21-11 21-14.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam, the World No. 4, continued his good run and ended with a yellow medal and a silver at the tournament.