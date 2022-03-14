Spanish Para Badminton International 2022: Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat & Deep Ranjan Bisoyee bag medals, CM Naveen congratulates

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ace para shuttler World No 1 Pramod Bhagat clinched a Silver medal in men’s singles SL3 and Bronze in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2022.
Odisha’s para shuttler, Deep Ranjan Bisoyee also grabbed Bronze medal in the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 event partnering Md Arwaz Ansari.
Following the victories, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the sportspersons.
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 14, 2022