Spanish film director Carlos Saura to receive Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award at 53rd IFFI

Mumbai: The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award will to be given to Spanish film Director Carlos Saura at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), announced Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan, today.

IFFI 53 – the annual film festival which brings biggest stalwarts under one roof, cumulating the cohesive energy and spirit of art, films and culture, will be hosted in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2022. In course of a curtain raiser press conference on 53rd IFFI held at New Delhi today, Festival Director and MD, NFDC Shri Ravinder Bhakar stated that 280 films from 79 countries will be screened in course of the festival this year. He further stated that 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films from India will be showcased in the ‘Indian Panorama’, while 183 films will be a part of the international programming. Union I & B Secretary Shri Apurva Chandra also addressed in the press conference today

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award

Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura, who received the Golden Bear for Best Director at the Berlin International Film Festival for Deprisa Deprisa, along with two Silver Bears for La caza and Peppermint Frappe, a BAFTA for Carmen and three awards at Cannes, among several others, will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award and an eight-film retrospective at IFFI.

Opening Film and Closing Film

The Austrian film ‘Alma and Oskar’, directed by Dieter Berner, will open the annual festival while Krzysztof Zanussi’s ‘Perfect Number’ is the closing film.

Country Focus

France is the ‘Spotlight’ country and 8 films will be screened under ‘Country Focus’ package.

Indian Panorama

The ‘Indian Panorama’ will open with Prithvi Konanur’s Kannada film ‘Hadinelentu’, while ‘The Show Must Go On’ by Divya Cowasji will flag off the non-feature film section. There will be special screenings of Pan Nalin’s Chello Show—The Last Film Show, India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language category and Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown.

‘Indian Restored Classics’

A few films from the National Film Archives of India (NFAI) will also be showcased by the NFDC in the ‘Indian Restored Classics’ section. These include Sohrab Modi’s 1957 costume- drama Nausherwan-E-Adil, Ramesh Maheshwary’s 1969 National Award-winning Punjabi film Nanak Nam Jahaz Hai, K Vishwanath’s 1980 Telugu musical drama Sankarabharnam and two Satyajit Ray classics, the 1977 period-drama Shatranj Ke Khiladi and the 1989 social- drama Ganashatru.

Dadasaheb Phalke winner retrospective

Three films of 52nd Dadasaheb Phalke awardee (declared in the 68th National Film Awards) Asha Parekh –Teesri Manzil, Do Badan and Kati Patang will be screened as part of the Asha Parekh retrospective.

Homage

The ‘Homage’ section will include fifteen Indian and five international films. Tributes will be paid to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, Kathak maestro Pt. Birju Maharaj, actors Ramesh Deo, Shivkumar Subhramanium, T. Rama Rao, Vatsala Deshmukh, Maheshwari Amma, Salim Ghouse, singer KK, director Tarun Majumder, director-producer Ravi Tandon and Saawan Kumar Tak, actor and theater artist Nipon Goswami, actor and film maker Pratap Pothen, actor Krishnam Raju and singer Bhupinder Singh.

In the International section, homage will be paid to the film geniuses Bob Rafelson, Ivan Reitman, Peter Bogdanovich, Douglas Trumbell and Monica Vitti.

Books to Box-office

Several new initiatives have been taken at IFFI and Film Bazaar have been taken this year. The new Book Adaptation Program Books to Box-office has been introduced as an initiative to bridge the gap between good stories printed in books and good films that can be made by adapting books. Some of the best publishers are also expected to be present to sell the rights of the books that can be turned into on screen content.

Twenty films will be presented at Film bazaar recommends section where the Market delegates will get a glimpse of these films and get to meet the filmmakers who will be present to network and take meetings.