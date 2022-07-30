Spain Reports Second Monkeypox Death

Madrid: Spain has reported a second death in as many days from monkeypox, its health ministry has said.

The ministry gave no details on the deceased in its statement on Saturday. It reported its first death from the disease on Friday.

These are believed to be the first confirmed deaths from monkeypox since its outbreak in the European Union.

“Among the 3,750 [monkeypox] patients … 120 have been hospitalised and two have died,” the ministry said in a report, without specifying the date of the second death.

It said the victims were “two young men”, and that studies were under way to gather more epidemiological information on both cases.

The global monkeypox outbreak has seen more than 21,00 cases in nearly 80 countries since May.

There have been 75 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where a more lethal form of monkeypox is spreading than in the West. Brazil also reported a death linked to monkeypox on Friday.