Spain Battles Wildfires Fuelled By One Of Earliest Heatwaves On Record

Madrid: Spain is facing wildfires amid an unusual heat wave in Western Europe. Experts link the abnormally hot weather in Europe to climate change.

The worst damage in Spain has been in the northwest province of Zamora, where over 30,000 hectares have been consumed, according to regional authorities.

Flames licked roads and coloured the sky orange as firefighters in northern Spain scrambled to contain dozens of blazes fuelled by one of the earliest heatwaves on record.

In the Sierra de la Culebra mountain range in the north-western province of Zamora, flames devoured more than 25,000 hectares, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents from 18 municipalities.

Emergency officials said on Sunday that cooling temperatures had enabled them to make gains in stabilising the fire, which one firefighters’ association had described earlier as a “real monster”.

More than 600 firefighters had fought to temper the blaze, which tore through a mountain range that ranks as one of Spain’s green jewels, a densely forested swath of land whose pine trees shelter more than 70 species of bird and one of Europe’s highest concentrations of Iberian wolves.

A lack of rainfall this year combined with gusting winds have produced the conditions for the fires.