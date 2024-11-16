New Delhi: SpaceX has secured a significant contract with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch the GSAT-20 communications satellite.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the growing cooperation between the United States and India in the field of space exploration.

The GSAT-20 satellite, weighing 4,700 kg, is set to be launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, USA. This satellite is too heavy for India’s current launch vehicles, including the GSLV Mk III, which can carry a maximum payload of 4,100 kg.

The launch is scheduled for early next week and is expected to significantly enhance broadband communication capabilities across India, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman and Managing Director of New Space India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, expressed optimism about the deal. “We got a good deal on this maiden launch with SpaceX,” he said, highlighting the technical compatibility and commercial benefits of the partnership.

This collaboration is not only a testament to the technological prowess of both SpaceX and ISRO but also a reflection of the strengthening ties between the two nations. The GSAT-20 satellite, with a mission life of 14 years, will play a crucial role in transforming broadband services and in-flight connectivity in India.