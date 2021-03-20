‘Space Jellyfish’ Made of Plasma from Supermassive Black Holes Spotted

Sydney: A radio telescope located in outback Western Australia has observed a cosmic phenomenon with a striking resemblance to a jellyfish.

Using the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) telescope located in outback Western Australia, an Australian-Italian team of researchers began observing a cluster of galaxies known as Abell 2877. Upon observing this cluster for 12 hours at five radio frequencies between 87.5 and 215.5 megahertz, the team witnessed a cosmic phenomenon that incredibly resembled a jellyfish.

This space jellyfish is made of powerful jets of plasma that were spewed out by a handful of supermassive black holes from multiple galaxies around 2 billion years ago.

The plasma had faded, gone quiet, and laid dormant until very recently, when gentle shock waves began passing through the system, got the plasma mixing, and briefly reignited it. These recent changes—albeit recent in cosmic terms—have lit the jellyfish up, and are the reason why its tentacles can currently be observed from Earth.

Owing to its peculiar nature, this jellyfish can only be seen using low-frequency radio telescopes, as most radio telescopes out there cannot achieve observations this low due to their design or location. The MWA is among the telescopes that can, but its successor, the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), might be able to show us such wonderful cosmic phenomena with greater ease and detail.