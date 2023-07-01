SP Mohanty Takes Over As New RD Of RBI

Bhubaneswar: Sarada Prasan Mohanty has taken over as the Regional Director, RBI for the state of Odisha.

Dr. Mohanty has wide experience in the areas of Regulation, Supervision, Information Technology, Currency Management, Financial Inclusion and Human Resource Development. He has served in the RBI’s Head Office at Mumbai as well as at New Delhi, Kolkota and Bhubaneswar offices in the past.

He has represented RBI at various international forums like Federal Reserve, Basel Committee, International Committee on Credit Reporting etc. in the countries such as USA, Switzerland, Ukraine, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

Dr. Mohanty is an alumnus of IIM, Bangalore and OUAT. He has done his PhD in the area of Foreign Direct Investment in India. He has also obtained advanced degree in Data Analytics from Texas Austin University, USA.