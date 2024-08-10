SOWW to Organise Walkathon on National Handloom Day

Bhubaneswar: Swabhimani Odia Women’s World, a registered trust is set to organise a walkathon on National Handloom Day.

Powered by Spandita- Pattachitra the walkathon will be organised to promote sustainable fashion, support local artisans, and celebrate the rich heritage of handloom weaving.

Objective:

The walkathon aims to raise awareness about the importance of preserving traditional handloom weaving techniques, promote eco-friendly fashion choices, and empower local weaving communities.

Event Details:

• Date: August 11th

• Time: 7:00 am

• Starting Point: Shikharchandi Chowk, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

“Handlooms are an integral part of our cultural heritage, and we must support and promote this sustainable and eco-friendly craft. Through this walkathon, SOWW aims to create a platform for artisans to showcase their skills and connect with consumers who value sustainable fashion.”: Pragyan Pattanaik, Editor Subhadra Live said.

Subhadra Live is a web channel that focuses on sharing positive stories about women, and it’s a media partner for a walkathon event.