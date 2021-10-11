Southwest Monsoon Withdraws From Some Parts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Monday.

According to the Regional Met Centre, the Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, and Nuapada districts and most parts of Angul and Boudh and some parts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi districts of Interior Odisha on today, the 11th October 2021.

The withdrawal line now passes through Lat. 26.7°N/Long. 87.9°E, Siliguri, Malda, Shantiniketan, Midnapore, Baripada, Bhawanipatna, Kanker, Chindwada, Indore, Anand, Rajkot and Porbandar.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Odisha during the next two days, the Met Centre said.