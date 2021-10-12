Southwest Monsoon Withdraws From More Parts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

According to the Regional Met Centre, the Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Nuapada, Boudh, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts, most parts of Angul and Kandhamal districts and some parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts as on today, the 12th October 2021.