The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from 20 of the 30 districts of Odisha, according to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday.

Met Centre scientist Umashankar Das said that the monsoon will retreat from the remaining districts within the next two days.

The Met centre’s statement detailed that the monsoon has completely withdrawn from districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, among others. Partial withdrawal has been noted in parts of Bolangir, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nuapada, and Kalahandi districts. The conditions are expected to be conducive for the monsoon’s complete withdrawal from the rest of the state shortly.

This year, the southwest monsoon made its onset over the state on June 8, arriving four days before its usual schedule.

